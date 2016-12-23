Rights group: Saudi-led forces used Brazilian bombs in Yemen

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash Pause

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.23

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake