Turkey: 2 soldiers killed in clashes with Kurds in southeast

Turkey's state-run news agency says two soldiers have been killed in the country's southeast in clashes with Kurdish militants.
Anadolu news agency says the two soldiers were killed in ongoing operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK in the southeastern Hakkari province. The deaths follow a violent weekend in the province when at least 12 soldiers were killed and 26 wounded along with 104 "terrorists" killed or wounded, according to the governor's office.
Turkey, the EU, and the U.S. consider the PKK a terrorist organization that has waged a three-decade-long insurgency. The clashes between Turkey and the PKK have killed an estimated 40,000 people since 1984 and a fragile two-and-a-half-year ceasefire collapsed last summer.
