Out of the Darkness

After six months of silence, an American contractor who was kidnapped in Iraq shares the story of a harrowing 31-day captivity and his search for justice.
Tong Wu McClatchy

National

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.

National

Petite piglet steals show at zoo

Meet little Thumbelina – a petite piglet stealing hearts at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. The zoo says Thumbelina is having a great time exploring and meeting guests. The video shows Thumbelina in a harness being taken for walks in the sunshine by her keeper, as young school kids run up to meet her.

National

Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed

Staff Sgt. Paul Delekto talks about oleoresin capsicum, commonly known as pepper spray or OC, and its effects on Marines assigned to the security augment force on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, March 6, 2015. The Marines trained through an endurance course while exposed to the spray in order to better understand the non-lethal weapon's effects on them and potential suspects it may be used on.

National

Hijacked Computer: What to Do

Can’t turn your computer on or off? Is it acting up, running slow, opening pages you didn't click, or displaying pop-ups constantly? There's a good chance your computer's been hacked or infected with a virus. Here’s what to do.

Nation & World Videos