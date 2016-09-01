The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Thursday, September 01, 2016
Tropical Storm Hermine will bring impacts to the Southeast on Thursday, while a cool and dry air mass settles in across the Northeast.
Tropical Storm Hermine will move northeastward toward the northwest coast of Florida. This system could make landfall along the eastern tier of the Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday evening. Hermine will usher heavy rain and thunderstorms across a large span of the Southeast. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to portions of northern Florida, southern Georgia and southeast South Carolina. Severe thunderstorms will also be possible from northern Florida to southern South Carolina. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, a cold frontal boundary will shift over New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of this frontal boundary across the region. The tail end of this frontal boundary will also initiate thunderstorms across the southern Plains. A cool and pleasant air mass will settle in west of the frontal boundary over the upper Midwest and the Northeast.
Meanwhile, daytime heating will trigger afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the southern Rockies. There will also be chances for scattered showers and storms across the upper Intermountain West as a weak frontal system shifts over the region. An onshore flow will keep scattered showers in the forecast for parts of Washington and Oregon. Most of California and Nevada will experience dry weather on Thursday.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Wednesday have ranged from a morning low of 32 degrees at West Yellowstone, Mont. to a high of 105 degrees at Palm Springs, Calif.
Comments