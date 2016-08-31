Hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries from smoothie chain rise to 66 in 6 states

Hepatitis A cases linked to a smoothie store chain in Virginia have been identified in five other states, according to a federal health official, which brings the total number of cases to 66.
Maryland and West Virginia are now reporting four cases each; North Carolina, Oregon and Wisconsin are each reporting one case. That’s according to data provided Wednesday by Nora Spencer-Loveall, a spokeswoman from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fifty-five cases of hepatitis A linked to Tropical Smoothie Cafe have been identified in Virginia as of Wednesday. The people ranged in age from 14 to 68; nearly half sought hospital care.
What are the symptoms of hepatitis A?
Look for yellowing of the skin or eyes, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools.
The virus that causes liver inflammation has an incubation period of 15 to 50 days. Symptoms range from mild to severe, and usually do not last more than two months.
The first Virginia case dates back to May, but it was difficult to identify the cause because of the long incubation period of the virus: 15 to 50 days. Virginia Department of Health officials informed Tropical Smoothie on Aug. 5 of their suspicion that the cases were linked to frozen strawberries from Egypt. Tropical Smoothie, which has at least 500 restaurants in 40 states, removed the product from all its restaurants Aug. 6-8.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed the Virginia Department of Health on Aug. 12 that the hepatitis A cases were of a strain linked to other outbreaks involving strawberries from Egypt. Virginia health officials alerted the public on Aug. 19.
William Marler, a lawyer who has filed suit on behalf of two Virginians who ate at Tropical Smoothie restaurants, has questioned why the health department and Tropical Smoothie waited so long to tell the public. People can get a vaccine within two weeks of exposure to the virus, so some people might have been able to avoid the disease if they had been informed sooner.
Why do companies use strawberries from Egypt?
According to William Marler, a lawyer who specializes in food safety cases, companies like Tropical Smoothie depend on products from other countries because local strawberries are not available in the quantity they need year-round.
Sometimes companies will buy them from California and Mexico during the winter, but can also include other countries. Price comes into play as well.
Dr. Laurie Forlano, director of the VDH office of epidemiology, said the CDC lab information was just one piece of the investigative process. More work needed to be done to determine where the strawberries had been distributed and whether other ingredients might also be tainted.
“VDH was actively engaged in looking at case data, food histories, patient interviews, food distribution chains, food handling practices, etc. in order to accurately define the risk so that we could communicate it to the public,” Forlano wrote in a Wednesday email response.
Spencer-Loveall said the cases reported in other states were in people who had drank smoothies from Tropical Smoothie locations in their own or neighboring states.
Comments