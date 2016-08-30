Naked guy photobombs girl’s senior pics, so she gives him lots of exposure

We can only imagine how long it took Jillian Henry to choose what she was going to wear for her senior photos over the weekend in Oregon.
But no one is noticing what she was wearing — because a naked guy photobombed her pics.
And of course, she shared them with the world. Twenty-five thousand retweets and 75,000 likes later, Jillian’s last year at South Eugene High has started off with a bang.
“It’s kinda crazy when you think about how many people have seen that picture of you and that’s it’s a topic of conversation across the country,” Jillian, 17, told The Oregonian.
She told the newspaper that she and a photographer friend were taking pictures at the Willamette River near Mount Pisgah when a naked man and his dog started splashing around in the water behind them.
“Love my senior pics,” she wrote on Sunday when she tweeted out two of the photos featuring naked dude.
Twitter loves ’em, too.
love my senior pics pic.twitter.com/LMzc1RlCGU— jillian henry (@jill_henn) August 28, 2016
