The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A cold frontal system will drift across the northern tier of the country on Tuesday, while heavy rain impacts the Southeast.
A cold frontal boundary will extend southwestward from the upper Great Lakes to the Intermountain West. As this frontal boundary transitions east southeastward, it will collide with a warm and humid air mass. This interaction will produce showers and thunderstorms across portions of the Midwest, the Mississippi Valley and the central Plains. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cool and dry air mass will settle in north of the frontal boundary over the northern Plains and the upper Mississippi Valley.
Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance along the western Gulf Coast will keep a very moist air mass in place from the Gulf Coast to the southern Plains. Rain and thunderstorms will persist across the region, extending as far west as the southern Rockies. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas.
Further to the east, Tropical Depression Nine will generate widespread rain and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf Coast and the Southeast. Flash flooding will be a concern for the southern tier of Florida on Tuesday.
Tropical Depression Eight will also bring rainy conditions and high surf to the southern Mid-Atlantic. High pressure will keep most of the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England clear of precipitation.
Meanwhile, a Pacific low pressure system will approach the northwestern corner of the country. This system will usher light showers over parts of western Oregon and western Washington. High pressure will bring hot and dry conditions to the Great Basin and the Southwest.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday have ranged from a morning low of 30 degrees at Truckee-Tahoe, Calif. to a high of 109 degrees at Thermal, Calif.
