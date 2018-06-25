Lawsuit over temporary immigration status moves forward

File - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, supporters of temporary protected status immigrants hold signs and cheer at a rally before a news conference announcing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that lets immigrants live and work legally in the United States, outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco. A federal judge in San Francisco has refused to throw out a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to stop extending legal status to immigrants from four countries. Judge Edward Chen ruled on Monday, June 25, 2018, that courts have the authority to review the lawsuit over temporary protected status. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo