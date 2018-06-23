AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump advises GOP: Quit wasting time on immigration.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just when House Republicans needed Donald Trump's backing the most — on their big immigration overhaul — he dashed off a presidential tweet saying they should quit wasting their time on it.
The Friday tweet is hardly the first time the president has abandoned his allies in a moment of need. Over and over, Trump has proven himself a saboteur, willing to walk away from promises and blow up a deal, undermining the GOP agenda in Congress.
"You just fear that tweet in the morning," said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida. The retiring Republican said members of Congress can't help but think, "Oh no, how many policies will you undo by the day's end? Because the day's not over. Heck, it's not even noon yet. How many times could he change his mind?"
On Capitol Hill on Friday, the mood was gloomy, particularly among the more centrist Republicans who have been pushing the party's immigration compromise. That bill would provide $25 billion for Trump's border wall and set new limits on family visas in favor of merit-based entry — but also create a path to citizenship for young "Dreamers." It seemed to be losing — rather than gaining — support ahead of rescheduled voting next week. Trump had publicly backed the bill earlier in the week.
"It's a horrifically chilling signal," said another retiring Republican, Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, who recently lost his primary election after frequently criticizing Trump.
___
Trump tries to change focus of border debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to cast doubt on wrenching tales of migrant children separated from their families at the border. He's dismissing "phony stories of sadness and grief" while asserting the real victims of the nation's immigration crisis are Americans killed by those who cross the border unlawfully.
Trump is being bombarded with criticism condemning the family-separation situation as a national moment of shame. And he is firing back, sometimes twisting facts and changing his story but nonetheless highlighting the genuine grief of families on the other side of the equation.
He focused Friday on the fact that young migrants separated from parents are likely to be reunited, unlike the victims of murders.
___
Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border, a move decried by advocates as a cruel and ineffective attempt to deter families from coming to the United States.
Immigration authorities on Friday issued a notice that they may seek up to 15,000 beds to detain families. The Justice Department has also asked a federal court in California to allow children to be detained longer and in facilities that don't require state licensing while they await immigration court proceedings.
"The current situation is untenable," August Flentje, special counsel to the assistant attorney general, wrote in court filings seeking to change a longstanding court settlement that governs the detention of immigrant children. The more constrained the Homeland Security Department is in detaining families together during immigration proceedings, "the more likely it is that families will attempt illegal border crossing."
The proposed expansion comes days after a public outcry moved the administration to cease the practice of separating children from their migrant parents on the border. More than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents since Homeland Security announced a plan in April to prosecute all immigrants caught on the border.
In all, about 9,000 immigrants traveling in family groups have been caught on the border in each of the last three months, according to federal authorities.
___
Racist tropes in Ramadan TV satires anger black Arabs
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In an attempt to capitalize on what's become a ratings bonanza for Arabic satellite channels during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, two comedies struck the wrong chord with audiences when their lead actors appeared in blackface, a form of makeup that darkens the skin to represent a caricature of a black person.
Criticism was swift on social media, but failed to trigger a deeper discussion on racism in the Middle East.
The shows — one produced in Egypt and the other in Kuwait — also poked fun at Sudanese culture, making a mockery of the Sudanese Arabic dialect and portraying darker skinned people from Sudan as either poor or lazy.
In the Egyptian show called "Azmi We Ashgan," which aired on the privately owned Al-Nahar channel, comedian Samir Ghanem and his daughter Amy Ghanem appear in blackface, wearing wigs with Rastafarian-looking braids.
Amy's character is a half-Sudanese, half-Malawian housemaid who works for a rich, older Egyptian man who makes unwanted sexual advances toward her. Her father onscreen, played by her real-life father, arrives at the house in hopes he too can live there.
___
Deadly blast at Ethiopia rally a 'well-orchestrated attack'
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A deadly explosion struck a huge rally for Ethiopia's reformist new prime minister on Saturday shortly after he spoke and was waving to the crowd that had turned out in numbers unseen in recent years in the East African nation.
Addressing the country minutes after he was hurried to safety, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said "a few people" had been killed and others injured. He called the blast a "well-orchestrated attack" but one that failed. He did not lay blame but said police were investigating. An Associated Press reporter saw more than a dozen injured people.
"The prime minster was the target," a rally organizer, Seyoum Teshome, told the AP. "An individual tried to hurl the grenade toward a stage where the prime minister was sitting but was held back by the crowd." Three suspects, two men and a woman, were immediately arrested, Seyoum said.
The attack was "cheap and unacceptable," the prime minister said, and added: "Love always wins. Killing others is a defeat. To those who tried to divide us, I want to tell you that you have not succeeded."
The explosion in packed Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa, came after weeks of sweeping reforms that had shocked many in Africa's second most populous nation after years of anti-government tensions, states of emergency, thousands of arrests and long internet shutdowns.
___
Manafort wants to bar mention of links to Trump at trial
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort want a judge to bar any mention of Manafort's connections to the president at his Virginia trial.
Manafort's lawyers filed their motion Friday in federal court in Alexandria ahead of next month's scheduled trial. Manafort is charged in Virginia with hiding tens of millions of dollars from the IRS he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine. He faces a separate indictment in Washington.
In court papers, Manafort's lawyers argue that because Manafort's alleged crimes occurred before he ever served on President Donald Trump's campaign, any mention of Manafort's connections to Trump are irrelevant.
"(T)here is a very real risk that the jurors in this case — most of whom likely have strong views about President Trump, or have likely formed strong opinions as to the well-publicized allegations that the campaign colluded with Russian officials — will be unable to separate their opinions and beliefs about those matters from the tax and bank fraud matters to be tried before them in this case," lawyers Kevin Downing, Thomas Zehnle and Jay Nanvati wrote.
The judge in the Virginia case, T.S. Ellis III, questioned prosecutors sharply at a hearing last month about whether Manafort's alleged misconduct is sufficiently connected to special counsel Robert Mueller's mandate to investigate the Trump campaign. The judge's comments came in a hearing where defense lawyers argued that the case should be tossed out because they believe that mandate is strictly limited to investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether any coordination with Trump associates occurred.
___
Ex-S. Korean premier Kim Jong-pil, spy agency founder, dies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Kim Jong-pil, the founder of South Korea's spy agency whose political skills helped him also serve twice as prime minister, first under his dictator boss and later under a man his agency kidnapped, has died. He was 92.
Kim was declared dead on arrival at Seoul's Soonchunhyang University Hospital from his home on Saturday, said hospital official Lee Mi-jong. He described the cause of death as age-related complications.
South Korea's presidential office released a statement saying Kim's "fingerprints and footprints that marked South Korea's modern political history will not be easily erased."
A retired lieutenant colonel, Kim was a key member of a 1961 coup that put army Maj. Gen. Park Chung-hee in power until his 1979 assassination. Park was the father of Park Geun-hye, South Korea's first female president who was ousted from office last year over an explosive corruption scandal and is now serving a 24-year prison term.
After the senior Park seized power, Kim created and headed the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, a predecessor of the current National Intelligence Service, before serving as his prime minister, the country's No. 2 post, from 1971-1975.
___
US prepares for North Korea's return of American war remains
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. military said Saturday that it was moving "assets" to a U.S. air base near South Korea's capital and to the inter-Korean border to prepare for North Korea's returning of the remains of U.S. soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.
But U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Col. Chad Carroll denied a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency that U.S. military vehicles carrying more than 200 caskets were planning to cross into North Korea on Saturday.
North Korea agreed to send home U.S. war remains during the June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.
Carroll said in an email that the U.S.-led U.N. Command was moving "assets" to a U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, south of Seoul, and to the Joint Security Area at the border to prepare for the process, but that plans were "still preliminary."
Earlier Saturday, Yonhap cited an unnamed source as saying that about 30 U.S. military vehicles carrying 215 caskets were expected to cross into the North on Saturday afternoon. Carroll called the report "completely false," but didn't immediately reply to an inquiry about the number of caskets being readied.
___
First lady's 'don't care' jacket is a gift to memers online
NEW YORK (AP) — I really don't care, do u?
Perhaps one day first lady Melania Trump will use her own words to illuminate her fashion "don't care" message. Until that theoretical moment, we have the memes on one of the digisphere's most perfect blank canvases: Her green $39 jacket — one so five seasons ago, no less.
Tony European labels have been more Mrs. Trump's de rigueur, until Thursday's trip to a Texas center housing some of the more than 2,300 migrant children sent there after their families entered the U.S. illegally. When the first lady left Washington and returned, it was in the Zara jacket with the message heard 'round the interwebs scrawled graffiti-style in white block letters on the back. (She switched to a different jacket for the visit)
It's the back, where "I really don't care, do u?" was placed by the global mass market brand Zara, that has become social media's playground, from the compassionate to the downright raunchy. Whatever Mrs. Trump may or may not have intended — her spokeswoman declared "it's a jacket" with "no hidden message" — the outerwear's doctored image not only spread rapidly among those looking to sound off, but to raise money benefiting children like those the first lady visited.
If Mrs. Trump's jacket, from Zara's spring-summer 2016 collection, was some sort of counter-message, or a clear diss of the "fake news media" as her husband tweeted, the memes' clear winner is a reconfiguring to read, simply: "I really do care, do you?" Other messages shouted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram: "Rise up" and "I have no idea what I'm doing." One was a wordy trope about the wearer's racial, sexual and immigrant background.
___
Beyond World Cup: Advocates call attention to Russian abuses
MOSCOW (AP) — Wrapped in national flags, jubilant fans dance at midnight in the streets of Moscow, smiling, laughing and cheering.
While foreign spectators from all over the world are having a blast at the World Cup being hosted by Russia, human rights activists are urging them not to overlook the other side of Vladimir Putin's nation: political prisoners and the harassment of critical voices.
Friday marked the 40th day that Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov has been refusing food in a Russian prison. Sentsov, an outspoken opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for conspiracy to commit terror acts. He calls the case against him politically motivated and went on a hunger strike in mid-May to demand his release, as well as that of other Ukrainians held by Russia. Western nations have been calling for Sentsov's release.
Sentsov's lawyer, Dmitry Dinze, visited him in a prison clinic Friday and said his client has lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) and was very frail.
"His condition is bad. He is very weak, very pale," Dinze told The Associated Press by telephone. Dinze said Sentsov is able to walk, but talking is difficult and he has kidney and heart problems. Sentsov is receiving vitamins and other nutrients through an intravenous line and is refusing to be force-fed.
