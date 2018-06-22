Emotional video shows immigrant mother, 7-year-old son reunited at airport

A group that assists detained immigrants released a video Friday showing a 7-year-old boy and his mother reunited at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland after a month-long separation.
The mother and son were reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child, according to Time magazine.
The mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, had filed for political asylum after crossing the border with her son, Darwin, Time reported. The magazine said the pair had journeyed north from Guatemala.
The video shows them crying after being reunited.
Asked whether she had a message for other mothers separated from children, Mejia-Mejia told The Baltimore Sun in Spanish, "For them to fight for them ... to keep fighting. We have to keep fighting to get our children back."
Libre by Nexus released the video. The Sun reported that this case is likely the first of many similar cases Nexus will pursue and possibly a class-action lawsuit. The newspaper said the mother and her son will likely return to Austin, Texas, this week to live.
Comments