This combination of 1963-1979 photos shows, from left, Cesar Chavez, The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Gloria Steinem. The protest marches that have filled the nation’s streets since the election of Donald Trump rely on multiple voices, a change from the heyday of ‘60s social activism where there often was one famous face connected to a cause. The era of Martin Luther King and Cesar Chavez, both charismatic leaders, has given way to many people speaking out in rallies for women, immigrant rights, gun control. Social media has also made it easier to organize protests without a big name at the center. (AP Photo, File)
National

Today's protests: Many voices, social media, not 1 leader

By SHARON COHEN AP National Writer

June 22, 2018 12:49 AM

CHICAGO

The election of Donald Trump as president has spawned a new wave of political activism, marked by protests in the nation's capital and cities across America. There have been marches for women, science, the Dreamers — immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children — and most recently, gun control.

But unlike the heyday of protests in the 1960s and into the 1970s when every movement seemed to have a famous face, today's demonstrations depend on a multitude of voices.

Experts say there are two reasons for this shift: Progress politics have moved in that direction and social media has transformed activism. It no longer takes a big name to rally a crowd. A Facebook post or series of tweets can get people in the streets within hours.

