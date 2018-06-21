Former 'Teacher of the Year' in Oklahoma accused of molesting grade-school girls

Edward Lee Hodge, a former "Teacher of the Year" at an Oklahoma grade school, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of lewd molestation at school, according to KTUL in Tulsa.
Hodge, 55, was teaching at Aspen Creek Elementary in Broken Arrow when police launched a month-long investigation into allegations of misconduct, the TV station reported.
Authorities were called to the school in May after a female student said Hodge had inappropriately touched her, reported News 4 in Oklahoma City.
Hodge was the school's "Teacher of the Year" for the 2015-16 school year, according to News 4.
After he was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Broken Arrow Public Schools issued a public statement calling his alleged behavior "disgusting."
"Broken Arrow Public Schools is deeply troubled by the charges brought today against a former district employee. The employee was removed from the classroom as soon as allegations of inappropriate conduct were made, and the proper authorities were promptly notified," said the statement.
"While everyone is innocent until proven guilty, the type of behavior alleged in this case is disgusting and we do not tolerate it. We have been cooperating with the Broken Arrow Police Department and other authorities, and we thank them for conducting a thorough investigation."
According to KTUL, a parent told school administrators last month that several students said Hodge, a fifth-grade teacher, "made them feel uncomfortable and has inappropriately touched them."
School administrators removed Hodge from the classroom and he resigned that same day, KTUL reports.
According to details from a probable cause affidavit published by the Tulsa World, Hodge is accused of molesting four students between the ages of 10 and 12, incidents that allegedly took place between August 2017 and May.
One girl said Hodge “makes her give him hugs and he has touched her upper thigh with his hand,” according to the affidavit, which also said the four students said Hodge would touch the inside of their thighs.
The girls felt pressured to hug him, the affidavit says, and one student told police his "hand would stay still on her butt” when he hugged her. A teacher saw a student sitting on Hodge's lap at a Christmas party, according to the affidavit.
The document also says that when Hodge resigned he told school administrators "he knew he messed up" and that he had had therapy in the past because he'd been molested by teenagers as a child.
News 4 reports Hodge is being held on a $200,000 bond. No court date appears to have been set, the World reported.
Comments