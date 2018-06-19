Trump returning to campaign for McMaster in 11th-hour swing

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at his election night party at Vista Union Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Columbia, S.C. McMaster was forced into a runoff for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. He was the top vote-getter in primary voting but failed to win the 50 percent necessary to avoid a runoff. He and Greenville businessman John Warren will face off in a second contest on June 26. The State via AP Jeff Blake