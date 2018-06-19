Chubbs the 29-pound cat captured hearts online. He’s finally up for adoption

The internet was made for cats.

And it seems especially made for this large lad, a cat with some meat on his bones and a gentle soul.

Chubbs, a 10-year-old Himalayan mix, was found walking on a busy street in Altadena, the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA said on Facebook.

He didn’t have any identifying tags or a microchip, but shelter staff thought he might’ve had an owner because of his gentle nature and sheer size, shelter CEO Julie Bank wrote in the Pasadena Star News.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Chubbs, a 29-pound Himalayan mix cat, was found wandering the streets of Altadena last week. He captured hearts online, and will be up for adoption on Wednesday. Courtesy of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

So, in an attempt to find Chubbs’ owner, they posted his pictures on social media.

And then the internet did what it does best: Obsess over an adorable feline with a quirky characteristic — in this case, Chubbs’ size.

"I'm so overwhelmed I love him," said one tweet.

"I really wish I could have this big boy all the way up in Halifax, Canada," said another Twitter user.

Added another: "We're going to California and getting this guy a plane ticket back to cuddle town."

@davidlordxxx DAVID IMAGINE WAKING UP NEXT TO THIS CAT I’m so overwhelmed I love him — Millenial Meme Genius Jenna Valentine (@jenna_valentine) June 16, 2018

I really wish I could have this big boy all the way up in Halifax, Canada. I would take him. He looks just like my previous cat Fuu, who I worked with very hard to get from 28lbs down to his healthy 13. Good luck to his future parent(s)! — Beth Lewis (@offcolor) June 19, 2018

@meganjpoole listen, we’re going to California and getting this guy a plane ticket back to cuddle town — Kayleigh Lambert (@MyMamsDaughter) June 14, 2018

Chubbs was set to go up for adoption Sunday, the shelter said in a Facebook post, but they had to postpone because several people came forward claiming to be his owner.

The shelter announced Tuesday that he will be available beginning at noon Wednesday, on a first-come basis.

The kitty, who is so large that he can't fit comfortably in a kennel, needs additional medical testing for diabetes and "a new family who is willing to work with their veterinarian to put him on a healthy eating plan and cover any medical costs associated with his care," the shelter said in the Facebook post. "While we know Chubbs is adorable, obese cats are more likely to suffer from health issues like heart disease, diabetes and thyroid issues."

In another post, the shelter added that the boy "has a sweet disposition, but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely."