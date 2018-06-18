Man shoots home invader who doused his floor with a stolen can of gasoline, police say

A Pennsylvania man was inside his home Sunday evening when police say he received an unexpected guest.
A home invader, whom police have not yet identified, is accused of breaking into the house in Schuylkill County and stealing a can of gasoline from the garage, according to WFMZ. The suspect then went inside the house, police say, and began pouring the flammable liquid.
The 57-year-old homeowner began to force the intruder out of his house, police told PennLive, and his daughter handed him a handgun as she called 911. Police say the invader assaulted the man and continued to knock him to the ground with his attacks.
But police say the homeowner managed to get on his knees and shot the assailant in the chest and left arm. According to Lehigh Valley Live, the man accused of breaking into the house is recovering in a nearby hospital — while the other man had facial injuries.
Police told The Allentown Morning Call on Sunday that they hadn't yet identified the suspect, who remained on the floor after getting shot until officers could arrive to arrest him. He is charged with arson, simple assault and burglary.
As noted by local outlets, law enforcement are still investigating what caused the confrontation.
