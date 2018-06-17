He stole his ex-girlfriend's dog, killed it and sent her a photo, Louisiana cops say

He wanted his ex-girlfriend to break up with her current boyfriend, Louisiana authorities say.
On June 8, Patrick Lungley, 36, stole her dog off her porch, shot it and sent her a photo of its body, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB.
On Friday, the woman contacted the sheriff’s office to report that Lungley had been calling her and threatening to harm her unless she broke off the relationship, according to the station.
Deputies were at her house when Lungley called again and they overheard him admit to killing the dog as a warning to her, reported WBRZ. He also threatened to kill her, the station reported.
Lungley was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, stalking, harassment and theft, according to the station.
Jealousy also drove a Spanaway, Wash., man to kill his ex-girlfriend’s dog, but in that case he admitted to being jealous of the dog itself, according to police. The 20-year-old man killed the toy terrier, which he said took too much of his ex-girlfriend’s attention, after she broke up with him.
"I lost it and killed the dog,” he told officers in the April incident, according to police.
