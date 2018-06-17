Obama gas station clerk shoots customer as he walks out of store, SC police say

After a man was shot at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road, police have arrested the store's clerk, according to a Columbia police statement.

Antar Daralhaj, 20, was arguing with a customer Saturday afternoon about overcharging for gas before the shooting, according to police.

The customer allegedly moved behind the counter during the altercation, cursing and shouting at Baralhaj about returning money, according to the statement. When the customer finally left the store, Daralhaj shot him in the lower body.

The man didn't have life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

Daralhaj was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.