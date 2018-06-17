Republicans risking conservative backlash over immigration

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Friday, June 15, 2018. The push toward immigration votes in the House is intensifying the divide among Republicans on one of the party’s most animating issues __ and fueling concerns that a voter backlash could cost the party control of the House in November. To many conservatives, the compromise immigration proposal released by House Speaker Paul Ryan with the White House’s apparent blessing is little more than “amnesty.” J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo