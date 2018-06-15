'It came for my face.' Grandma strangles rabid bobcat to death after it attacks

Grandma 1, rabid bobcat 0.
A Georgia grandmother was taking a photo in her own yard when she suddenly found herself fighting for her life against a rabid bobcat, she told the Hartwell Sun.
It was around 6 p.m. on June 7 when 46-year-old DeDe Phillips was trying to take a photo of a new bumper sticker on her car, the Hartwell Sun reported. She noticed a neighbor's dog barking and turned to investigate when the feline predator suddenly lunged toward her, she told the paper.
“My neighbor’s dog was barking and it drew my attention,” she told the Athens Banner-Herald. “I saw the cat and I took a picture. The cat took two steps and was on top of me ... It came for my face.”
But 46-year-old DeDe Phillips wasn't going to let the cat get the best of her. Not by a long shot.
“I thought, ‘Not today.’ There was no way I was going to die,” Phillips told the Athens Banner-Herald. Phillips wrapped her hands around the big cat's neck and squeezed for her life.
"I took it straight to the ground and started inching my hands up to its throat. I knew that was the only way I was getting out of this," she told the paper.
When police arrived, they said she "yelled that the animal had attacked her and she was afraid that if she let go it would continue to attack her," according to WXIA.
As she held it, her son stabbed the animal several times in the stomach, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.
"I could tell it was out to kill me," Phillips told the Hartwell Sun. "It wanted me dead."
The animal's body was taken by the health department and eventually confirmed to have rabies, WLHR reported.
Phillips' daughter-in-law Heather Mealor wrote on Facebook that the "kittyslayer" didn't come away from the attack unscathed.
"Dede is currently having issues with her hands and is in a lot of pain still. We’re all worried, and she’s afraid she may lose a few fingers due to the severe pressure and swelling in her hands. One of her fingers is broken & she can’t get on any steroids due to it counteracting with the rabies vaccine," Mealor wrote on Facebook.
Friends of DeDe started a fund-raising page to help raise money for her treatment.
"DeDe was attacked by a Bobcat that tested positive for rabies and now has to have treatments to keep herself safe. The shots are around $10,000 each set and she needs at least 4 more.," the page's description reads. "As we all know money doesn't grow on trees, so Im asking on behalf of her and her family that you donate anything that you can! She is a lady who would give you the shirt off her back and will drop whatever she is doing to come help! I know because she has for me! She loves hard and is one heck of a woman!"
