Mom went out for the night. Babysitter's dog mauled her 5-month-old to death, cops say

When a Georgia mom had to go out for a few hours on Tuesday, she left her baby girl at home with her close family friend, WSB reported. He would babysit the 5-month-old for the evening
But police say when she got home, the Forest Park, Ga., mom was greeted with a horrific tragedy: While her sitter had been sleeping, his German Shepherd mauled the baby to death, according to WXIA.
“I can’t even say. I just gave it to God and I told him to figure this all out for me,” the little girl's mother Terika George told WSB. “I told her 'I’m so sorry because I always take you with me.'"
Police said the babysitter put the child to sleep in a bed in one room, then went into another room and fell asleep as well, according to the Associated Press. In the early morning hours Wednesday, someone frantically called 911 to report the child had been killed by the dog, WXIA reported.
George told WSB the German Shepherd had known the baby all her life, and had never been aggressive toward anyone.
"He ate by us, he slept by us, he followed us and sometimes I had her in her car seat and he would go over and check on her and walk away. I never heard of anything like this,” George told the station.
A neighbor also told Fox 5 she had seen the babysitter with the dog and baby before.
"Usually I see him walking with the baby and the German Shepherd," she told the station. "He be walking the dog and holding the baby. He’s a real nice guy."
Animal control officers removed the dog from the home and euthanized it, according to WXIA. No charges have been filed in the case, Fox 5 reported.
Family of the baby girl created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Paige's funeral arrangements, which has already overtaken its goal of $1,000.
