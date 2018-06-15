Survivors of past Hawaii lava recall despair and opportunity

FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pouring out of Kilauea volcano burned down both Dressler's home and the whole town of Kalapana 28 years ago. Now, watching creeping lobes of molten rock slowly wipe out entire neighborhoods over the past month, she has been transported back to those losses. Gary Stewart, File AP Photo