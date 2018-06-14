AP News in Brief at 6:14 a.m. EDT

After summit, North Korea shows Trump in new light
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Koreans are getting a new look at U.S. President Donald Trump now that his summit with leader Kim Jong Un is over and it's a far cry from the "dotard" label their government slapped on him last year.
Previously, even on a good day, the best he might get was "Trump." No honorifics. No signs of respect. Now, he's being called "the president of the United States of America." Or "President Donald J. Trump."
Even "supreme leader."
The post-summit transformation of North Korea's official version of Trump, who's now being shown by the state media looking serious and almost regal, underscores the carefully choreographed reality show the government has had to perform to keep its people, taught from childhood to hate and distrust the "American imperialists," ideologically on board with the tectonic shifts underway in their country's relationship with Washington.
With a time lag that suggests a great deal of care and thought went into the final product, the North's state-run television aired its first videos and photos of the summit on Thursday, two days after the event and a full day after Kim returned home to Pyongyang, the capital.
___
US seeks to assuage Asian allies after North Korea summit
BEIJING (AP) — The United States and its Asian allies worked Thursday to paper over any semblance of disagreement over President Donald Trump's concession to Kim Jong Un that the U.S. will halt military exercises with South Korea, with Trump's top diplomat insisting the president hadn't backed down from his firm line on North Korea's nukes.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meeting with top South Korean and Japanese diplomats, put a more sober spin on several moves by Trump after his summit with Kim that had fueled unease in Washington, Tokyo and Seoul. He said Trump's curious claim that the North's nuclear threat was over was issued with "eyes wide open," and brushed off a North Korean state-run media report suggesting Trump would grant concessions even before the North fully rids itself of nuclear weapons.
"We're going to get denuclearization," Pompeo said in the South Korean capital. "Only then will there be relief from the sanctions."
Pompeo flew from Seoul to China's capital, Beijing, later Thursday for a meeting with President Xi Jinping, whose country is believed to wield considerable influence with North Korea as its chief ally and economic lifeline. Pompeo was also due to meet with top diplomats and hold a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
At a daily briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated China's support for a political settlement, while also pointing to an eventual lifting of United Nations Security Council economic sanctions.
___
AP Investigation: Buying local fish? It may not be true
MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — Even after winter storms left East Coast harbors thick with ice, some of the country's top chefs and trendy restaurants were offering sushi-grade tuna supposedly pulled in fresh off the coast of New York.
But it was just an illusion. No tuna was landing there. The fish had long since migrated to warmer waters.
In a global industry plagued by fraud and deceit, conscientious consumers are increasingly paying top dollar for what they believe is local, sustainably caught seafood. But even in this fast-growing niche market, companies can hide behind murky supply chains that make it difficult to determine where any given fish comes from. That's where national distributor Sea To Table stepped in, guaranteeing its products were wild and directly traceable to a U.S. dock — and sometimes the very boat that brought it in.
However, an Associated Press investigation found the company was linked to some of the same practices it vowed to fight. Preliminary DNA tests suggested some of its yellowfin tuna likely came from the other side of the world, and reporters traced the company's supply chain to migrant fishermen in foreign waters who described labor abuses, poaching and the slaughter of sharks, whales and dolphins.
The New York-based distributor was also offering species in other parts of the country that were illegal to catch, out of season and farmed.
___
Report on FBI actions in Clinton email case set for release
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, stepping into a political minefield while examining how a determinedly nonpartisan law enforcement agency came to be entangled in the 2016 presidential race.
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon. It's likely to be painstakingly detailed, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.
President Donald Trump will look to the inspector general report to provide a fresh line of attack against two former top FBI officials, Director James Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, as he claims that a politically tainted bureau tried to undermine his campaign and, through the Russia investigation, his presidency. Trump will almost certainly use the report to validate his firing of Comey last year.
But the report could do more to back Democratic claims that the FBI contributed to Clinton's defeat, most notably by reopening in the final days of the race its investigation into whether she mishandled classified information. That development unfolded as Trump's own campaign — unbeknownst at the time to the American public — also came under FBI investigation for possible coordination with Russia.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz, a former federal prosecutor appointed by President Barack Obama, prepared the report. Supporters from both parties regard him as apolitical. His most significant report before this one was the 2012 study of the botched Obama-era gun operation known as Fast and Furious.
___
AP News Guide: What to know about Yemen's yearslong war
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen's yearslong war between Shiite rebels and a Saudi-led coalition backing its exiled government has escalated with an assault on the insurgent-held port city of Hodeida.
Here's a look at Yemen, its tangled history and the combatants involved in a war that's sparked what is now the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
___
THE ARAB WORLD'S POOREST NATION
Yemen is an arid nation on the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, just a little larger than Spain. Its coasts run along the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, as well as a crucial chokepoint between the two bodies of water called the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The strait is one of the world's busiest shipping corridors and leads to the Suez Canal. It also narrowly separates Yemen from the African nations of Djibouti and Eritrea.
___
How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast
NEW YORK (AP) — Competing bids from Comcast and Disney for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox come as the media landscape changes and companies get more involved in both creating and distributing content.
X-Men and other movies from Fox's studios would help beef up Disney's upcoming streaming service. Comcast, already a major cable operator, would get a larger portfolio of cable channels including FX and National Geographic.
Comcast's $65 billion cash bid Wednesday is higher than what many analysts were expecting and tops Disney's all-stock offer, valued at $52.5 billion when it was made in December.
GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives said Comcast's price "speaks to Comcast really wanting these key assets." Disney is expected to make a counter offer.
Each bid raises different regulatory concerns, though this week's approval of AT&T's takeover of Time Warner signals that regulators might have a hard time stopping mega-mergers.
___
AP EXPLAINS: War games between South Korea and United States
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end "war games" with South Korea, calling them provocative, after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this week. His announcement appeared to catch both South Korea and the Pentagon by surprise. A brief explanation of the military exercises:
___
THE DRILLS
The U.S. and South Korea hold major joint exercises every spring and summer in South Korea.
The spring maneuvers — actually two overlapping exercises called Key Resolve and Foal Eagle — include live-fire drills with tanks, aircraft and warships. About 10,000 American and 200,000 Korean troops usually take part. The drills typically begin in March but were delayed until April this year to encourage North Korean participation in the South Korean Winter Olympics.
___
'They're at risk:' Congo's taxi drivers fear Ebola's spread
MBANDAKA, Congo (AP) — Propped against his motorcycle taxi outside a hospital in the city affected by Congo's latest deadly Ebola outbreak, Jean Cedric waved a hand in the air, showing his fear about the risks of his job.
"We're picking up everyone who's sick and we have no idea if they have Ebola or not. Why aren't we being vaccinated?" he said.
Last month, he said, he gave a lift to a doctor who had treated someone who died of Ebola. It left Cedric worried that he might have contracted the virus, which spreads via bodily fluids of those infected and can take up to three weeks to develop symptoms.
Despite his worries, the taxi driver in Mbandaka city never presented himself to health officials, who are vaccinating everyone who's had direct contact with a sick person and then contacts of those people, too.
Nor was he tracked down in health officials' efforts to find hundreds of people who might be within that double "ring" of exposure. It's a particular concern in Mbandaka, a city of more than 1 million. While just four Ebola cases have been confirmed here, containing the virus has been more difficult in a city than in the remote rural areas in the northwest where the outbreak was declared in May.
___
A year on, horrific Grenfell Tower fire haunts Britain
LONDON (AP) — In the shadow of London's Grenfell Tower, the pain is as fresh as the newly laid flowers for the dead.
One year ago, the residential high-rise was destroyed by a fire that killed 72 people. It was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II, a horror that left the neighborhood and the country in shock.
On Thursday, survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the anniversary of a local tragedy that's also a national shame — one for which blame still is being assigned and traded. Was Grenfell a tragic accident, the product of government cost-cutting and lax safety standards, or authorities' disregard for people who lived in public housing?
"I don't see this as a tragedy. I see it as an atrocity," Hissam Choucair, who lost six members of his family in the fire, told a public inquiry last month.
For the somber anniversary rituals, survivors will gather near the base of the tower's shell before a nationwide minute of silence at noon. There will be vigils and marches across Britain, while landmarks will be lit up in green, the color of remembrance adopted after the lethal fire.
___
Scalpers still operating at World Cup despite crackdown
MOSCOW (AP) — Scalpers are still operating at the World Cup, despite claims of a crackdown by FIFA and Russian organizers on illicit ticket sales.
Sellers have been visible outside the main ticket office in Moscow, buying spare tickets from foreign fans and sell at inflated prices.
An Associated Press reporter was approached six times within an hour and offered tickets including a luxury Category 1 seat at the opening game Thursday between Russia and Saudi Arabia. One was offered at $700, or $150 above the standard price.
The most in-demand tickets, such as for Argentina's opening game, are being offered online for as much as $2,300, though buyers have no guarantee they're getting genuine access to the games.
FIFA has tried to cancel some tickets and last week filed a criminal complaint against ticket resale website Viagogo. Russia has made World Cup scalping punishable by a fine for individual sellers of up to 25 times the ticket's face value.
Comments