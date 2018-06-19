Looking for signs of global warming? It's all around you

David Inouye poses for a photo in Gothic, Colo., in the Rocky Mountains area he studies on May 1, 2018. More than 40 years ago, the University of Maryland biologist started studying when wildflowers, birds, bees and butterflies first appeared each spring on this mountain. In 2018, plants and animals are arriving at the Rocky Mountain Biological Lab a week or two earlier than they were 30 years ago. The robins that used to arrive in early April ago now show up in mid-March. Marmots end their winter slumber ever earlier. Peter Banda AP Photo