Pregnant deer was killed by car — but warden rushed to save the baby with a C-section

A game warden's quick actions saved the life of a baby deer who was not yet born — even though its mother didn't make it.
Ryan Walker, from the Oklahoma Game Wardens, rushed to the scene after hearing about a pregnant doe who had been struck by a car off State Highway 123, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page. A caller also said that there was a fawn, or baby deer, seen near its mother, which was believed to be dead after the collision with a vehicle.
Walker arrived and found that both the fawn and the doe had passed away. It's believed that the pregnant deer had given birth to the fawn off the side of the road in Osage County, and then tragedy struck.
But then Walker noticed something: Something was still alive in the mama deer's belly.
It was another fawn, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens, and the game warden "took quick action" to save it.
He performed an emergency C-Section on the doe, bringing out its surviving baby "within seconds." It began to breathe by itself.
"The fawn was taken to a local rehabilitator in Osage Co," the post continued. "Thanks to the Game Warden, this fawn has a second chance at life."
It's not the first time such heroics have happened. A New Jersey police officer was also heralded after saving a baby deer with a quick emergency C-Section, according to CBS New York. Officer J. Vernon performed the emergency surgery after a pregnant doe had been killed by a car, and saved one of her two babies.
The police department shared an image of the rescued fawn on Facebook.
In another type of deer rescue, officials with the Monmouth County SPCA said they saved a deer in Colts Neck, New Jersey, after it got a bowl stuck on its head — and was subsequently shunned from the herd.
That hungry deer, which had the bowl-shaped light fixture covering its head for four days, would wait until the herd finished feeding outside a person’s house before coming up and trying to get some food, too, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.
A homeowner noticed the struggling critter couldn’t eat or drink because of the bowl and alerted the SPCA.
Officials arrived and sedated the deer, which the SPCA speculated might have been trying to drink water out of the bowl. They managed to remove the bowl and the deer regained consciousness and went back out into the woods.
