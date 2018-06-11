Michigan driver to be sentenced in 2016 deaths of 5 cyclists

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Charles Pickett Jr., of battle Creek, Mich., enters a courtroom in Kalamazoo moments before 14 counts of "guilty" are read as the verdict in his murder trial for the deaths of five bicyclists and severe injuries to four others stemming from the June 7, 2016 crash on a rural road in Cooper Township, Mich. Pickett is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, June 11, 2018. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File Rebekah Welch