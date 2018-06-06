Group threatens lawsuit over habitat protection for orcas

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, an endangered southern resident female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound, west of Seattle. A conservation group says the federal government is failing to protect offshore areas along the U.S. West Coast to help the endangered Puget Sound orcas. The Center for Biological Diversity told the National Marine Fisheries Service Wednesday, June 6, 2018, it will sue if the agency continues to delay in designating more marine waters where the whales, now numbering only 76, would be protected. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo