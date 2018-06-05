This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava from the erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural Big Island district. Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says as of Monday, June 4, 2018, lava burned down 117 homes. Snyder says that’s up from Friday’s count of 87. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)
This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava from the erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural Big Island district. Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says as of Monday, June 4, 2018, lava burned down 117 homes. Snyder says that’s up from Friday’s count of 87. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)
This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava from the erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural Big Island district. Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says as of Monday, June 4, 2018, lava burned down 117 homes. Snyder says that’s up from Friday’s count of 87. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)

National

Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

June 05, 2018 04:00 PM

HONOLULU

A Hawaii County spokeswoman says lava from the erupting Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes overnight.

Janet Snyder said Tuesday there's not an exact count, but hundreds of homes were lost Monday night in Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland.

Lava destroyed Mayor Harry Kim's second home in Vacationland.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe says his vacation home in Kapoho Beach Lots is also threatened.

Most area residents have already evacuated.

Okabe describes the area as a mix of vacation rentals and year-round residences.

Scientists say a morning overflight confirms that lava has completely filled Kapoho Bay. Lava has inundated most of Vacationland and has covered all but the northern part of Kapoho Beach Lots.

Lava has been flowing from fissures that broke out in neighborhoods last month.

  Comments  