Parkland shooting survivors to reveal 'super big' surprise announcement

Parkland shooting survivors are getting ready to reveal a "super big" secret announcement Monday morning.

Though student leaders from the March For Our Lives movement have referred to the impromptu briefing online, they're remaining tight-lipped on what exactly they'll be unveiling.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Parkland Amphitheater in Florida.

Super big Announcment tomorrow ;) prepare urselves y’all — Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 3, 2018

David Hogg — a Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school senior turned gun-control activist — took to Twitter on Sunday, not long after Jimmy Fallon appeared at the school's graduation ceremony.

Four seniors, along with the 13 other people who were murdered on Feb. 14, were honored at the event.

Hogg, an avid Tweeter, told his followers he'd be logging off the social media platform until the big reveal.

Ok I’m off twitter until after our big announcement tomorrow — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 3, 2018

When the Miami Herald asked for some clues, Hogg directed questions to a marketing and communications firm, Precision Strategies.

A spokesperson told the Herald in an emailed statement that student leaders would "announce the next phase of their movement."

"As part of the next phase, the students will be harnessing the enormous energy and passion against gun violence displayed by the millions of people at the 800 March For Our Lives events across the country on March 24 and turning it into action," the email said.

On its website, Precision Strategies says it has "won presidential elections, defined Fortune 500 brands, shaped public opinion, and created movements from the ground up."

A spokesperson would not disclose to the Herald whether the firm is being funded.