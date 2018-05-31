Prosecutor: 3 bodies at home of man facing kidnapping charge

Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Stewart Weldon, who was arrested Sunday after a car chase that ended when he crashed into a police cruiser and wrestled with officers, "does, we believe, live at this address." The Republican via AP Don Treeger