Woman found a bloody goat head on her car — and then a picture of herself, police say

A woman told police she was walking her dog in Boston and found a scene eerily similar to one in "The Godfather."
The 48-year-old woman, whom police haven't identified, was taking a stroll early Tuesday morning when she saw a bloody and severed goat head on top of her car — and then a picture of herself underneath the windshield wipers, according to a police report obtained by NECN. She told police that she didn't know when, where or how the picture had been taken.
At first, the woman said she tried to believe it was all just a joke. But then she realized the goat head, which left a streak of blood on her white car, and the picture sent a chilling message.
“When I saw the picture, I said, ‘That’s a joke,’" she told CBS Boston. "Then I looked again and I said, ‘No, it’s not funny anymore’ because, at the end of the day, that was so disrespectful.”
The unsettled victim drove to a nearby police station with the goat head still on her car, she told KFVS12. After examining the evidence, police say they don't think this was a random act.
The woman seems flabbergasted as to who might have left the bloody and shocking surprise.
"I don't have anybody in mind right now," she said in an interview with the TV station.
The goat's remains were taken by animal control, according to the Boston Herald, and investigators are still trying to find the rest of the decapitated animal. Police say they are looking to examine surveillance footage in hopes of finding the suspect.
Neighbor Deirdre Buckmire told CBS Boston that the news "is really bizarre and scary."
And a woman came forward to NECN and said the unidentified woman, who has four children, is her cousin.
That makes the discovery even more jarring, her cousin said.
"Like any other mom," she told NECN, "she has a child she has to protect."
Comments