Here's why these birth control pills don't work and have been recalled

Allergan recalled one lot of Taytulla birth control pill sample packs after a packaging snafu put placebo capsules in slots meant for actual birth control capsules.
A physician informed Allergan of the error in the first four days of a 28-count sample pack. The pack has 24 pink capsules with "WC" on them to be taken for 24 days, then four maroon capsules (the placebo caps) to be taken for the next four days.
The recalled packs put the placebos up front.
"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," states the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice. "The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order."
Consumers with the recalled packs can contact their doctor about a return. Anyone with questions about the recall can call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.
