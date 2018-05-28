A crime scene in Lakeland, Florida, where a woman shot her ex-boyfriend in the buttocks and leg early on May 28 after she said he broke in through her window, according to police.
A crime scene in Lakeland, Florida, where a woman shot her ex-boyfriend in the buttocks and leg early on May 28 after she said he broke in through her window, according to police. Lakeland Police Department
A crime scene in Lakeland, Florida, where a woman shot her ex-boyfriend in the buttocks and leg early on May 28 after she said he broke in through her window, according to police. Lakeland Police Department

National

Ex-boyfriend climbed into her apartment — and was greeted with gunfire, Florida cops say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

May 28, 2018 06:42 PM

The burglary didn’t come as a total surprise, the Florida woman said — and neither did the alleged perpetrator.

A 32-year-old Lakeland, Florida, woman was at her apartment around 5 a.m. Monday when her ex-boyfriend broke through her window and clambered into her home, she told police.

Afraid for her own safety, the woman grabbed her handgun and began firing at the ex-boyfriend, according to the Lakeland Police Department. The ex-boyfriend has been identified as 26-year-old Ronald Williams.

The woman fired several shots and hit Williams in the buttocks and legs, police said.

Police arrived at the scene at 5:18 a.m. on reports of a disturbance. But just as the responding officer was trying to figure out the exact address of the disturbance, the officer heard two gunshots, police said. Moments later, at 5:22 a.m., the officer spotted Williams running out of the apartment and into the street. He appeared to have a bullet wound to his knee, police said.

Read More

Williams told the officer he had been shot. He was then taken “to a position of cover” so he could get medical care as other officers handled the crime scene, police said.

Williams had previously made threats against his ex-girlfriend, she told police. The ex-girlfriend was worried enough about the situation that she had been asking a rotating group of friends to stay at her apartment, police said.

Police had originally been called to the scene by a neighbor after the woman's friend (who had witnessed the alleged burglary) knocked on the neighbor’s door and told the neighbor to call 911, police said.

Williams, a Lakeland resident, faces charges of burglary and dating violence battery, according to police.

But right now, Williams is still at a hospital being treated for his injuries, police said. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMonty Davis

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  