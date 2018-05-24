This circa 1943 U.S. Army Air Force photo from the Kelly Family Research Project shows the "Heaven Can Wait" B-24 bomber, location unknown, in which Lt. Thomas Kelly died when it was shot down in Hansa Bay in what is now Papua New Guinea during World War II. When Tom Kelly's relatives got word that his bomber had been found, a wave of exhilaration mixed with grief washed over family members. Although relatives who never met Kelly had pieced much of his life story together over the years, they never knew what happened when his plane was shot down off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1944. They got their answer recently when the group Project Recover found the B-24 bomber under 213 feet of water.
This circa 1943 U.S. Army Air Force photo from the Kelly Family Research Project shows the "Heaven Can Wait" B-24 bomber, location unknown, in which Lt. Thomas Kelly died when it was shot down in Hansa Bay in what is now Papua New Guinea during World War II. When Tom Kelly's relatives got word that his bomber had been found, a wave of exhilaration mixed with grief washed over family members. Although relatives who never met Kelly had pieced much of his life story together over the years, they never knew what happened when his plane was shot down off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1944. They got their answer recently when the group Project Recover found the B-24 bomber under 213 feet of water. Kelly Family Research Project via AP U.S. Army Air Force
National

Discovery of World War II soldier's plane brings closure

By JOHN ROGERS Associated Press

May 24, 2018 01:44 AM

LOS ANGELES

When Tom Kelly's relatives got word — almost 74 years to the date — that his B-24 bomber had been found a wave of exhilaration mixed with grief washed over them.

For years Kelly's relatives had been piecing together his life story through interviews and internet searches.

One big missing piece was what happened to the plane carrying the 2nd lieutenant from Livermore, California, and 10 others after Japanese anti-aircraft fire struck it off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1944.

The volunteer group Project Recover announced earlier this week the plane was located beneath 213 feet (64 meters) of water.

Scott Althaus, a University of Illinois professor and Kelly's cousin, said the find brings long-sought closure.

