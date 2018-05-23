He humped workers and flashed genitals 'at least 10 times' at dad's company, cops say

The sexual assault was persistent, workers say, and it came from the son of their boss.
Police arrested 28-year-old Nathan Sharp — whose father owns Super Crane Corp., a construction equipment company in Waukesha, Wisconsin — after four male workers accused him of various forms of sexual harassment from July 2017 through April, Fox6 reported. He faces six counts of fourth degree sexual assault and two counts of lewd, lascivious behavior and exposure.
One worker told police that Sharp "placed his genitals on the back of (the employee's) clothed neck and held it there without his consent," according to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN12. That same employee also alleged that Sharp threatened to "go talk to my dad" when confronted about the harassment.
"Don't you know who the [expletive] I am?" he said, according to the police report.
Another employee said that Sharp had flashed his genitals "at least 10 times" while in the work place, police told Fox6, while a third worker accused the man of exposing his genitals from an upstairs office while the victim used a sandblasting machine.
A fourth worker at Super Crane Corp. said he was "humiliated and degraded" after Sharp allegedly touched him inappropriately multiple times within the past few months. That employee said that "as long as Sharp has an audience, he will continue to bully people," according to the police report.
Sharp is also accused of touching workers who were using machinery, police told CBS58.
On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against him and has a $5,000 cash bond.
A person at Super Crane Corp. denied a request for comment from WISN12.
According to Fox 6, employees at the company closed the garage doors when reporters arrived to ask about the allegations.
