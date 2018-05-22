Woman who shot Kansas abortion doctor moved to halfway house

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1995 file photo, Rachelle "Shelley" Shannon arrives for sentencing in Federal Court in downtown Portland, Ore. Shannon, an anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded a Kansas abortion provider and firebombed clinics in Oregon and elsewhere, has been released from prison to a halfway house to finish her sentence, the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minn., confirmed Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The Oregonian via AP Ben Brink