Here's what we know about the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas

At least eight people, and as many as 10 have been killed in a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The shooting in a classroom in Santa Fe started between 7:30 and 8 a.m.
The Houston Chronicle is reporting that 12 others were injured in the mass shooting, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. KTRK and KPRC are reporting at least eight deaths, also citing unnamed law enforcement sources. How many of those are students, teachers or staff are not known at this time.
According to KTRK, one suspect has been detained and another has been arrested. Both are reportedly students at Santa Fe High School.
The Chronicle is also reporting that the gunman was a male, again citing an unnamed law enforcement official.
Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told media gathered at the scene that a suspect "has been arrested and secured."
A family reunification center has been established at the Alamo Gymnasium near the high school.
"We hope the worst is over and I really can't say any more about that because it would be pure speculation," Richardson said, according to The Associated Press.
Students interviewed by local media outlets say they heard loud gunshots, possibly from a shotgun, ring out from an art classroom during the first period of the school day.
Raul Reyes, a spokesman for University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, told media that UTMB admitted three patients Friday after the shooting: a middle-aged male in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest, a middle-aged woman in good condition with a gunshot wound to her leg and a younger female, also in good condition with a gunshot wound to her leg.
One student told KTRK that a teacher who is a former Marine pulled the alarm to warn the rest of the school about the active shooter.
According to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been 311 school shootings since 2013.
Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, 30 miles southeast of Houston. A message on the Santa Fe Independent School District's website called the incident an "active shooter."
Local authorities as well as officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.
Comments