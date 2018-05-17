'End times': Nude family walks away from burning home before parents assault PD chief, Texas cops say

A chaotic scene unfolded in sleepy Southmayd, Texas, about 60 miles north of Dallas, Tuesday that ended with a nude family of three hospitalized and jailed, their home burned and two officers assaulted, police say.
According to Grayson County Jail records, Michael James Ouellette, 48, and his 43-year-old wife Shannon Lee Ouellette were arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, evading arrest and endangering a child Tuesday.
But witness accounts tell a much stranger story than even that.
"Well it was weird to see all three of them walking down the highway naked, for starts," Larry Sanford told KXII.
Sanford was driving down Texas 56 Tuesday afternoon when he saw the parents and their 13-year-old daughter walking away from rising smoke in the distance.
The smoke was coming from a shed attached to the home the family shared with a relative who owned the property on Southmayd Road. Other neighbors who happened upon the nude trio told the Sherman Herald Democrat they talked about the "end times" and the "wrath of God" as they walked away from their home down the rural highway.
“They were not acting as a normal person would act,” Grayson County Sheriff's Capt. Sarah Bigham told the newspaper.
The chief of the tiny Southmayd Polilce Department was among the first to catch up with the Ouellettes. Chief Chad McKee told KXII he was assaulted by the father, who was later identified as Michael James Ouellette, when he tried to stop the naked family and question them.
"It got pretty violent," Sanford told the station.
Another police officer was assaulted about 30 minutes later, but neither officers' injuries were serious or life-threatening. Grayson County Sheriff's deputies detained the family, arranged an airlift to a Children's Hospital in Plano for the daughter and escorted the parents to Wilson M. Jones Regional Medical Center before arresting them.
“We ended up tazing the male several times with very little effect,” McKee told the Herlad Democrat in an updated report. “He just continued on.”
Part of the family's block on Christi Lane had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon because firefighters, who had come in from the neighboring town of Van Alstyne, learned of potentially dangerous materials that had been in the home that caught fire, the Herald Democrat reported.
Both Michael and Shannon remained in the Grayson County Jail Thursday. Bond for each has been set at $29,000.
