Robbers pepper-sprayed a pharmacist and pulled a gun. He fought back, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK A Dekalb County, Ga., pharmacy owner Dr. Mba Kalu was working at the counter on April 24 when three women came in. One pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him, police say, before he grabbed the gun and they fled. DeKalb County Police

A Dekalb County, Ga., pharmacy owner Dr. Mba Kalu was working at the counter on April 24 when three women came in. One pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him, police say, before he grabbed the gun and they fled. DeKalb County Police