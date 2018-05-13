Mother pushed daughter off train to save her from Nazis. This song tells their story

SHARE COPY LINK Rachel Black wrote the song "Edyka" to tell the story of her grandmother, Ethel "Edyka" Black, escaping a Nazi death train with the help of her mother, Fanya Katz. She was later pulled from a mass grave by the man she would eventually marry. Keith Myers

Rachel Black wrote the song "Edyka" to tell the story of her grandmother, Ethel "Edyka" Black, escaping a Nazi death train with the help of her mother, Fanya Katz. She was later pulled from a mass grave by the man she would eventually marry. Keith Myers