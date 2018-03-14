10 Things to Know for Today

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 203 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 462 Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 49 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 38 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 27 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 189 Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 226 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 192 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP