Parents to AP: Military ignored boy's abuse of girls on base

In this Jan. 31, 2018, photo, a mother whose daughter said she was sexually assaulted during first grade by a classmate at their elementary school on a U.S. military base in Germany stands in her daughter's bedroom at their new home in Colorado. The Associated Press is not identifying the girl's mother or father, a U.S. Army soldier, to protect the girl's identity. The family was one of several who said the principal did not tell them about allegations their daughters were sexually assaulted. An Associated Press investigation showed how student-on-student sex assault reports languish in the Pentagon's worldwide school network. David Zalubowski AP Photo