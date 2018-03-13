The Latest: 1 death reported in Alabama tour bus crash

The Latest on the crash of a tour bus that was returning to Texas from Disney World (all times local):
9:05 a.m.
One person is dead after a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, plunged into a ravine near the Alabama-Florida line.
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack confirmed the death Tuesday morning while talking to new reporters.
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine early Tuesday and multiple helicopters responded.
WKRG-TV is reporting that 12 to 20 people have been injured, and that officials say the bus was returning to Houston from a school trip.
7:35 a.m.
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding.
WKRG-TV is reporting that 12 to 20 people have been injured, and that officials say the bus was returning to Houston from a school trip.
WEAR-TV reports that the charter bus was carrying at least 52 people and the crash happened around 6 a.m.
Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack says both lanes on the interstate have been closed. Traffic has been diverted and Alabama State troopers are asking people to avoid the area.
