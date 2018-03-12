This undated photo provided by John Brandenburg shows a Sno-Cat co-owned by Brandenburg. Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing the Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard."
This undated photo provided by John Brandenburg shows a Sno-Cat co-owned by Brandenburg. Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing the Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard." John Brandenburg via AP)
This undated photo provided by John Brandenburg shows a Sno-Cat co-owned by Brandenburg. Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing the Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard." John Brandenburg via AP)

National

Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in Colorado

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 09:44 PM

MINTURN, Colo.

"Yeee Haaa!"

Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Co-owner John Brandenburg says the large, treaded snow vehicle was on a trailer outside a Minturn restaurant when someone hitched it up and drove away sometime Sunday.

He immediately took to social media and received several responses from people who said they saw a pickup hauling it west on Interstate 70.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brandenburg says the thief covered the Sno-Cat in tarps, but the decal on the side door was still visible.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports the Sno-Cat was tracked to a garage in the Grand Junction area. A SWAT team was deployed, but the suspect managed to get away.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video