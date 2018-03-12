‘Hey family. I love y’all.’ 6th grader writes will ‘in case’ of school shooting.

Mariama Davies says she’s 31 and has never thought about writing a will.
So she was stunned when her 12-year-old son came home from school one day and told her he and his best friend had written one, she told AL.com.
“It just broke my heart,’’ she said.
Davies told the newspaper there was talk Thursday on Facebook of a threat at Jones Valley Middle School in Birmingham, Alabama, where Javon is a student. She says that’s when he and his friend wrote letters that they promised to give to each other’s family if anything happened to them, the newspaper reported.
The sixth grader told WIAT he listed things he’d want his best friend, Cameron, to have if he was ever killed at school. “It was a PlayStation 4 plus controllers plus the game that go to it, my cat, my TV, my Xbox,” Javon said.
He added a note at the end for his family: “I wrote, ‘Hey family. I love y’all. Y’all put the clothes on my back. You stick by my side and I love you very much. Love, Javon,” he told AL.com
Javon told WIAT the letter was “just in case” something happened to him or his friend because “some kids get rowdy up and might end up getting somebody shot or something.”
“It’s really hard because he’s so young,” his mom told the news station. “He just shouldn’t’ have to go through that period because for what? He’s in 6th grade. You have a lot ahead of you and these things going on you shouldn’t have to worry about, go through, or even think about,” she said.
Several gun-related incidents have occured at Birmingham schools in recent weeks. A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot at her high school on Wednesday, CBS News reported. A day later, an unloaded gun was found in a locker at another school, WBRC said.
Late last month, officials at another middle school in the city said a gun was discovered there and a student was detained by Birmingham police, AL.com reported.
There’ve been numerous school shooting threats across the country since a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people on Feb. 14.
