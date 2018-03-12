Hundreds of 15-year-old brides in Missouri may have married their rapists

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 203 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 462 Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 49 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 38 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 27 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 189 Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 226 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 192 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ashley Duncan's family told her she was getting married at 15 to protect her 18-year-old boyfriend, the father of her child, from possible statutory rape charges. Since her boyfriend was still 18, by Missouri law, he would not have been charged for statutory rape. In many states, except Missouri, a judge would have been involved in the approval of a marriage license to a 15-year-old and may have advised the couple that the boyfriend was not threatened by a rape charge. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

