1968 LA school walkout protesters see link to Parkland teens

This March 1968 photo provided by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center shows protesters during the Theodore Roosevelt High School walkout. Participants of a 1968 Los Angeles high school walkout over dropout rates, paddle beatings for speaking Spanish and other issues say they are hearing echoes of those protests in the voices of outraged students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died in a mass shooting. Theodore Roosevelt was one of the several high schools joining the protest. Devra Weber