Hawaii woman charged in sexual assaults of Japanese student

Authorities say a woman who recruited international students for programs in Hawaii has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Japanese exchange student.
An Oahu grand jury on Thursday indicted 36-year-old Rika Shimizu on five counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.
Authorities say Shimizu operated a boarding home for Japanese students who were attending school in Honolulu.
Authorities say she assaulted a boarder beginning in October and lasting until February while the boy was bedridden from an injury.
Honolulu police arrested Shimizu on Tuesday after the boy reported the assaults. Her bail was set at $600,000.
State Public Defender Jack Tonaki, whose office represented Shimizu on Thursday, declined to comment Friday when reached by The Associated Press.
