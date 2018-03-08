He faked his own kidnapping, Oklahoma police say — and he demanded $375

Someone texted scary ransom notes to Jonathon Michael Davis’ wife and friends last week saying he’d been kidnapped and demanding money for his safe return.
The texts came from Davis’ cellphone. One message read: “I have John and I will continue to hurt him until you send the money. Tick tock, tick tock.”
Another message had a picture of a broken finger with the ominous warning that Davis’ 34-year-old fingers would be broken until the ransom was paid.
Family and friends who hadn’t seen Davis in a few days went straight to the police.
And in a plot twist straight out of Hollywood, the kidnapper, Oklahoma authorities say, was Davis himself.
The Owasso resident was jailed last week for extortion/blackmail and false reporting of a crime, the Tulsa World reports.
“He wasn’t very good at this,” Owasso Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff told People. “I don’t know if he was thinking about it long term.”
Family members and friends told police they hadn’t seen Davis since Feb. 27 and started receiving the ransom messages from his cellphone on March 1, according to the World.
The messages demanded that money be immediately deposited into a PayPal account.
“The family contacted us. They assumed this was a legitimate kidnapping,” Woodruff told “Inside Edition.”
He didn’t know why Davis asked for the specific amount of $375.
Owasso police contacted the FBI and U.S. Marshals, setting off a hunt for Davis.
Tracking his cellphone, marshals found him in just a few hours — about 20-some miles away in Tulsa, gambling at a table inside the River Spirit Casino.
“This is a new one on me,” Woodruff told “Inside Edition.” “I’ve been a police officer for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Davis had his cellphone with him, the one police say was used to send the ransom texts.
“We quickly figured out this was not a real kidnapping or extortion,” Woodruff told People. “We had (Davis) in custody at 1:30 a.m. This was going on for just four or five hours.”
The image of the broken fingers? It apparently came from the Internet.
“If you do a Google search of broken fingers that image pops up,” Woodruff told People.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
“I can’t imagine putting your family through this for a few hundred dollars, making them think it was a real kidnapping and there was someone out there hurting him,” Woodruff told People.
“It is a lot to put your family through and a lot of trauma for a family to turn out to be a false report.”
