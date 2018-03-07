Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Mike Stocker Sun Sentinel
Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Mike Stocker Sun Sentinel

National

Grand jury indicts Florida school shooter on 17 counts of murder

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 07, 2018 02:34 PM

A Broward County grand jury indicted Nikolas Cruz on 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder related to the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The indictment comes exactly three weeks after three adults and 14 students died in the third largest school shooting in U.S. history.

Cruz, 19, could receive the death penalty if convicted on all charges. Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein has said Cruz will plead guilty if the death penalty is removed as an option. Cruz’s arrest report claims that after getting his right-to-remain-silent warning, he admitted to walking onto school grounds with an AR-15 assault rifle and shooting students he saw in the hallways.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video