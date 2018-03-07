Crystal Sharpe
She failed her drug test - but told police it was just her medical meth, cops say

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 07, 2018 10:06 AM

You’ve heard of medical marijuana. How about medical methamphetamine?

That’s what one New Mexico woman told her probation officer caused her to fail a drug test in late February - and she even brought the bottle in to prove it, reported KOB4.

The bottle that 34-year-old Ginger Sharpe brought in was labeled for methamphetamine tablets, and she told police they had been prescribed by a doctor in another town, the station reported.

The thing is, there actually is such a thing as medical methamphetamine. It’s marketed under the name Desoxyn and is used to treat attention disorder with hyperactivity (ADHD) and extreme obesity. It is sometimes also used to treat narcolepsy and other extreme-sleeping disorders.

But doctors are usually pretty cautious about prescribing it unless all other treatment options have failed. The medicine carries severe risks, including addiction, sudden death from heart attacks or other heart conditions, and worsening mental illness and psychosis.

The officer didn’t believe any doctor had prescribed the medicine to Sharpe, and after some questioning, Sharpe admitted the label was fake, reported the Albuquerque Journal.

In a report obtained by the paper, police said the label on the bottle wasn’t glossy like most prescription labels, and the lettering appeared “fuzzy,”

Police called the doctor who was named on the bottle; he said he had never prescribed meth in his life, the paper reported.

Sharpe now faces forgery and identity theft charges, according to jail records.

